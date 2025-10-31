Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Pacheco (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday at Buffalo, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Pacheco took a hit to the side of his right knee late during Monday's 28-7 win against the Commanders and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain afterward. He proceeded to miss all three practices during Week 9 prep and now is poised to be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game. With Pacheco set to be sidelined, Kareem Hunt is poised to be the Chiefs' primary backfield option this weekend, while Brashard Smith and potentially Elijah Mitchell also will be on hand for RB reps.