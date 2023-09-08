Pachecho rushed eight times for 23 yards and secured all four targets for 31 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Pacheco outpaced Clyde Edwards-Helaire by just two carries, but the second-year back was much more involved as a receiver than usual thanks in large part to the absence of Travis Kelce (knee). Pacheco did find running room at a premium thanks to what appears to be a significantly improved Lions rush defense, yet his overall usage was relatively encouraging and lends credence to the notion Pacheco should operate as a No. 1 back this season, even if only by a modest margin. If Kelce returns to action in a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday, Pacheco may see less involvement through the air but also go up against a softer defensive front than the one he encountered Thursday night.