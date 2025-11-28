Pacheco carries the ball three times for 16 yards and caught both his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

After missing the prior three games due to a knee injury, Pacheco was back in action but found himself firmly behind Kareem Hunt in the backfield pecking order, as the veteran turned 15 touches into 80 scrimmage yards. Hunt's recent success appears to have solidified his spot at the top of the depth chart, and Pacheco -- who has yet to reach 60 rushing yards in any game this season -- will likely struggle to make an impact on limited volume in Week 14 against the Texans.