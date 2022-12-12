Pacheco carried the ball 13 times for 70 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.
The rookie took a back seat to Jerick McKinnon in this one as his veteran backfield mate piled up 134 combined yards and two receiving TDs, but Pacheco still posted the second-highest scrimmage-yards total of his young career. He seems poised for success in Week 15 against a Texans defense that just coughed up 143 combined yards and three touchdowns to the Cowboys RB duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.
