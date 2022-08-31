Pacheco survived cut-down day Tuesday and made the Chiefs' initial roster along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones.
After the team cut Derrick Gore and undrafted rookie Tayon Fleet-Davis the past five days, there was anticipation the team could do the same with Pacheco, McKinnon or Jones to trim the roster from 80 to 53 players. Instead, though, coach Andy Reid decided to hang on to all three. It's unknown who will get the initial chance to spell Edwards-Helaire, but Pacheco, a 2022 seventh-rounder, flashed some during the preseason, notching 16 carries for 66 yards (4.1 YPC) and reeling in all three targets for 21 yards. With Jones also making the team, Pacheco may still be able to get on the field right away due to his all-around ability.
