Pacheco (hamstring) had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 16 receiving yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.

Pacheco was able to suit up after being labeled a game-time decision earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old wound up playing his full share of snaps while leading the team in rushing Sunday. Pacheco had good burst on his first touchdown run of the season, showing no lingering effects from his recent injury. The 2022 seventh-round pick split rushing duties with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (15-55-1) while Jerick McKinnon cashed in two short receiving scores. The Chiefs should continue mixing in all three backs this season, but Pacheco likely provides the most-consistent role for fantasy purposes.