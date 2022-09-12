Pacheco carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

Most of his production came in the second half after Kansas City has already built a big lead, but it was still an impressive NFL debut for the 2022 seventh-round pick. All three members of the team's backfield saw significant action, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire turning 10 touches into 74 scrimmage yards and two receiving TDs while Jerick McKinnon added 49 scrimmage yards on seven touches, so Pacheco's big showing doesn't catapult him to the top of the depth chart. With Kansas City flashing a more diverse scheme without having Tyreek Hill to lean on, however, there could be enough work for multiple backs to be fantasy assets in any given week.