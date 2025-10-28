Pacheco rushed 12 times for 58 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Monday's 28-7 win over Washington.

Pacheco finished as the Chiefs' leading rusher a week after scoring his first touchdown of the season. His 58 rushing yards also represented a new high-water mark through eight appearances, which also highlights his capped production as part of a backfield committee. Teammate Kareem Hunt still finished with the superior fantasy score after cashing in a pair of touchdowns in the lopsided win. Pacheco did absorb a hard shot to his knee late in the contest, but he was seen moving freely on the sidelines after being checked out by the medical staff. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the rotation piece's status during the practice week ahead of a potential shootout against the Bills in Week 9.