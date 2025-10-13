Pacheco gained 51 yards on 12 carries while catching one of three targets for no gain in Sunday's 30-17 win over Detroit.

Pacheco finished Sunday's win as the Chiefs' leading rusher, garnering six more touches than veteran backup Kareem Hunt (6-23-0). The 26-year-old Pacheco had been mired in an even timeshare for most of the season, so Sunday's disparity in touches could be something to monitor moving forward. Pacheco would need that hypothetical increase in usage in order to develop into a reliable starting option in fantasy. Until then, treat the physical runner as nothing more than a flex option against the Raiders next Sunday.