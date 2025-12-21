Pacheco carried the ball eight times for 34 yards and caught six of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Kareem Hunt only saw three carries on the day, and one of them turned into a two-yard loss for a safety in the second quarter. As a result, Pacheco saw his biggest touch volume since Week 7 and put together season-high numbers as a receiver. The Kansas City offense is in shambles with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew going down to knee injuries in consecutive weeks, leaving Chris Oladokun as the likely starting QB for what's left of a lost season. With the team already eliminated from playoff contention, the veteran Hunt could be phased out of the offense, with Pacheco and even 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith seeing more work over the final two weeks, including in a Week 17 battle against the Broncos.