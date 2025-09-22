Pacheco took 10 carries for 45 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Pacheco was far more efficient with his 10 carries in Sunday's win compared to the paltry 22 rushing yards he managed in Week 2. The positive news ends there, as backup Kareem Hunt also received 10 carries while punching in Kansas City's only rushing touchdown on the evening. It appears a timeshare has developed in the Chiefs' backfield, limiting Pacheco to a flex option at best against the Ravens next Sunday.