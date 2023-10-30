Pacheco rushed eight times for 40 yards and caught three of four targets for a net loss of three yards in Sunday's upset loss to Denver.

Pacheco failed to record double-digit carries for the first time since Week 1, and his 11 combined touches set a new low through eight games this season. The 24-year-old still finished as Kansas City's leading rusher while ceding just four combined touches to backups Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Sunday's unexpected game script was the main culprit of Pacheco's lowered usage, as the favored Chiefs were forced to throw more than twice as many times as they ran while playing from behind Sunday. Pacheco remains a plus fantasy play as Kansas City's top backfield option heading into a marquee matchup against Miami in London next Sunday.