Pacheco (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

After being listed as a full participant Wednesday, Pacheco -- who is still sporting a bulky brace on his right knee -- per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, was deemed limited a day later. With that in mind, it's possible the running back's downgrade in participation level was indicative of load management rather than a setback, with Friday's final injury report slated to add further context with regard to Pacheco's chances of returning from a two-game absence Sunday against the Colts.