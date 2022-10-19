Pacheco rushed two times for nine yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

Pacheco was ineffective on limited touches in a game where the Chiefs struggled to get anything going on the ground. Though the rookie running back has shown flashes of talent when involved, he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Kansas City's backfield rotation. Pacheco will likely find himself in an uphill battle for touches when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.