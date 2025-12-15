Pacheco rushed 11 times for 21 yards in the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Pacheco logged five more carries than backfield mate Kareem Hunt, but neither back made any inroads against a Chargers defense that had often struggled to stop the run this season. Pacheco's carry total was his highest since Week 8, yet he's yet to eclipse 58 rushing yards during the campaign. Pacheco will finish out the regular season without the benefit of the threat Patrick Mahomes (knee) typically poses to opposing defenses, as the talented signal-caller tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game per Adam Schefter of ESPN.