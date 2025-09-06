Pacheco rushed five times for 25 yards and brought in two of three targets for three yards in the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

The Chiefs were down by a touchdown after one quarter and trailed throughout, which played a part in Pacheco seeing a modest workload. Additionally, backfield mate Kareem Hunt matched Pacheco's carry total, while Patrick Mahomes paced the Chiefs with both his six rush attempts and 57 rushing yards. Despite Friday's usage, Pacheco still profiles as Kansas City's top running back heading into a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14.