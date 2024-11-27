Pacheco (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
The injury report was released about two hours after Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reports that only a late setback would stop Pacheco from playing Friday against the Raiders. The running back has missed nine straight games since suffering a fractured fibula Week 2, with Kareem Hunt emerging as a consistently fantasy starter in his absence. Reid hasn't commented on workload expectations for Friday in what likely will be Pacheco's first game back on the field.
