Pacheco (knee) was listed as full on Monday's estimated injury report.

The Chiefs didn't hold a practice in the wake of Sunday's overtime win against the Colts, but Pacheco began this week as he did last week with a full listing. He proceeded to be a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday before coach Andy Reid ruled Pacheco out for Week 12 action. How Pacheco is listed Tuesday and Wednesday likely will determine whether Kansas City gives him a chance to play Thursday at Dallas. If he's able to suit up, he may be doing so with the brace that he's been wearing to protect his right knee, and his eventual workload could be limited considering Kareem Hunt has taken on the vast majority of RB reps during Pacheco's current three-game absence.