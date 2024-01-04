Pacheco (quad/shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Pacheco didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session a day later indicates that the running back's injury issues are improving ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers. That said, with the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, the team could opt to sit or limit Pacheco in Week 18. If that occurs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine and practice-squad member Keaontay Ingram would be candidates to see added backfield opportunities versus Los Angeles.