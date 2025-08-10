Pacheco rushed once for eight yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Pacheco got the Chiefs' first touch of the night and made good use of it, but that would be the extent of his action in the preseason opener. The third-year back gave way to Kareem Hunt on Kansas City's second possession, but a heavier workload could certainly be on tap during the Chiefs' second preseason matchup Friday night on the road against the Seahawks.