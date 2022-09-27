Pacheco recorded three carries for nine yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss against Indianapolis.
On a positive note, Pacheco received targets on 60 percent of the snaps he was in the game. He's the clear No. 3 in Kansas City's rotation but could step into a larger role in future weeks should either Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerick McKinnon miss time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Minimal output versus Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Leading rusher in win•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Lands spot on roster•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Productive late Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Gets game reps with Mahomes•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Impresses at training camp•