Pacheco carried the ball one time for zero yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns.

Pacheco was cleared for contact Monday after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and was able to make his preseason debut five days later. He was the third back on the field behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon, though all three played on the team's first offensive possession. It appears that Pacheco will be healthy heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Lions, though he may be a part of a rotation that also involves Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon.