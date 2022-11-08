Pacheco recorded five carries for five yards and caught their only target for four yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory over the Titans.

Pacheco started the game but finished the night with only 22 total offensive snaps (22 percent), surpassing Clyde Edwards-Helaire (17 snaps) but falling well short of Jerrick McKinnon (62 snaps). Game script played a role in this snap distribution, with McKinnon being the team's primary passing-down back and Kansas City trailing for much of the second half. Still, it's worth noting that McKinnon played the entire overtime drive when the game was even. Regardless, it's a fluid Chiefs backfield situation where none of the trio holds a consistent weekly value from a fantasy perspective.