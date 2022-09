Pacheco had two rushes for six yards during Thursday's 27-24 victory against the Chargers.

Pacheco logged 16 snaps in the opener due to the blowout nature of the contest, so it's no surprise his workload shrunk to just five snaps in Week 2. He doesn't look to be in line to play considerable snaps on offense consistently but could claim an expanded role should Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerrick McKinnon miss time.