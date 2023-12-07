Pacheco (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco didn't practice Wednesday, either, which sets the stage for what the running back is able to do, if anything, during Friday's session to loom large with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. If Pacheco is limited or out this weekend, Jerick McKinnon (groin, limited Wednesday) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be candidate for added backfield touches versus Buffalo.