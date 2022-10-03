Pacheco rushed 11 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 41-31 win over Tampa Bay.
Pacheco was limited to just five snaps last week, so it was surprising to see him usurp Jerick McKinnon (two carries for negative one yard) as the change-of-pace back behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The seventh-round pick took full advantage of the increased playing time, running with purpose and needing multiple defenders to bring him to a halt. Pacheco may not have immediate fantasy value against the Raiders next Monday -- especially with CEH going off this week -- but his stock definitely rose following Sunday's performance.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Logs only five snaps in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Minimal output versus Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Leading rusher in win•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Lands spot on roster•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Productive late Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Gets game reps with Mahomes•