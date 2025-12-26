Pacheco rushed nine times for 32 yards and wasn't targeted in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Pacheco saw two more carries than backfield mate Kareem Hunt but gained six fewer yards. The fourth-year back was stymied more frequently than even his 3.6 yards per carry suggest, as outside of a 13-yard game-long run, Pacheco netted just 19 yards on his other eight rush attempts. The Rutgers product will be looking to snap an unfavorable streak in the Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders to close out the season, one that's seen Pacheco fail to clear 40 rushing yards in five consecutive games.