Pacheco (quad/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

After missing practice Wednesday, Pacheco logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday before approaching the contest listed as questionable. Though the running back is not among the Chiefs' listed inactives Sunday, the team is locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, so it's possible that Pacheco sees little to no action in Kansas City's regular-season finale. With that in mind, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously suggested that Pacheco may only be used on an emergency basis versus Los Angeles. In such a scenario, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine would be in line to lead Kansas City's Week 18 backfield, with an eye toward protecting Pacheco's health ahead of the postseason.