Pacheco, who is out Sunday against the Bills, is believed to be dealing with a shoulder contusion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, Pacheco's injury is not considered a long-term issue and the running back isn't expected to land on IR. In his absence versus Buffalo, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in line to start Sunday, with Jerick McKinnon also slated to see his share work in Kansas City's Week 14 backfield.
