Pacheco (toe/ankle) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per the report, coach Andy Reid relayed that Pacheco participated in the team's morning walk-through, but the running back is slated to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day Thursday. Pacheco thus has one more chance to get in some on-field work ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, but unless he practices fully Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation.