Pacheco (rest) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Pacheco turned in a trio of limited practices during Week 18 prep before heading into the weekend with a questionable tag, and the fourth-year pro's inactive status is now official. Pacheco's absence Sunday will leave the Chiefs' ground attack in the hands of Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Dameon Pierce, the latter garnering active status for the first time during his short tenure in Kansas City.