Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco also missed Wednesday's session, so what -- if anything -- he's able to due Friday will loom large in terms of his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals. Also slated to miss practice Thursday is Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), which for now leaves La'Mical Perine as the Chiefs' healthiest running back ahead of Week 17 action.