Pacheco (quad) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per the report, Pacheco is dealing with a quad contusion as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. Considering that the Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, Pacheco is a candidate to be rested this weekend, along with some other key starters. If Pacheco does end up being held out versus Los Angeles, La'Mical Perine and practice squad member Keaontay Ingram could see added backfield opportunities in Week 18.