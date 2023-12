Pacheco (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco sustained a concussion during Monday's loss to the Raiders, and the running back will now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Pacheco is unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 action, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine would be in line to handle the Chiefs' backfield duties against Cincinnati.