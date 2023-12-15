Pacheco (shoulder) wasn't spotted during the initial stages of Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, so at this stage it looks like he could be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots later Friday. If that ends up being the case, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon would be in line to lead the Chiefs' Week 15 backfield.