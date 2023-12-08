Pacheco (shoulder) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his apparent absence from Friday's session doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bills. Kansas City's upcoming injury report will reveal Pacheco's status for the contest, but if he's ruled out, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com suggests that Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be in line to start this weekend, with Jerick McKinnon serving as the team's third-down back.