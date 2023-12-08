Pacheco (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Pacheco is dealing with a shoulder bruise that will sideline him for at least one game. In Pacheco's looming absence, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com relays that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is next in line for backfield work in Week 14, with Jerick McKinnon also on hand to work in a third-down role.