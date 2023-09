Pacheco (hamstring) was spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Pacheco was sidelined for the Chiefs' first Week 3 practice Wednesday, but he looks poised to get in some work Thursday. The Chiefs will release their second practice report of the week later in the day, when it will become known whether Pacheco was a limited or full practice participant.