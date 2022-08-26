Pacheco carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

Most of the rookie's touches came in the second half, but Pacheco did spot in on Kansas City's second drive of the night and saw his 18-yard carry wiped out by a holding penalty. The team's backfield still seems unsettled behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as Ronald Jones also played well Thursday while Jerick McKinnon saw limited action in passing situations, but Pacheco's performance this preseason should at the very least have him locked into a spot on the 53-man roster.