Pacheco rushed 15 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over Las Vegas.

Pacheco punched in a pair of one-yard touchdowns to bolster his usual production as Kansas City's lead running back. The end result was a fantasy score that rivaled the one from his monster performance against the Jets back in Week 4, which had previously stood out as the sophomore's best output to date. Pacheco has now reached 20 combined touches in each of the Chiefs' two games since the team's Week 10 bye after hitting that mark just twice over the previous nine weeks. The physical runner has been able to handle the increased workload while maintaining a firm grasp on the starting job in Kansas City. Pacheco remains a starting option across all formats heading into next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.