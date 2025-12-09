Pacheco recorded nine carries for 30 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Pacheco's workload ramped up a bit in his second game back from injury, but he was still limited to just nine touches after handling just five a week ago versus the Cowboys. Kareem Hunt has handled a heftier workload in both contests. That's not guaranteed to continue, but Pacheco and Hunt should both see their fair share of totes. The Chiefs falling behind earlier and more often doesn't help the running back room's cause either, and it doesn't get much easier with the Chargers and Broncos on the schedule in two of the next three games.