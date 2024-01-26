Pacheco (toe/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

After being listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Pacheco returned to a limited session Friday and will thus head into the weekend with an official 'questionable' tag ahead of Sunday's 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Look for added context regarding the running back's status to arrive closer to game time, and if Pacheco ends up limited or out versus Baltimore, Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be next in line for added backfield touches for the Chiefs.