Pacheco rushed the ball 18 times for 130 yards in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals. He added seven receptions on seven targets for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Pacheco accounted for all of the work out of the Kanas City backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helarie (illness) inactive. He took advantage by gashing the Cincinnati defense for long runs of 37 and 35 yards, helping him tally his highest rushing yardage total of the season and second performance of at least 150 yards from scrimmage. Pacheco also tallied his ninth score of the campaign on an eight-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter. He needs 65 rushing yards in a Week 18 matchup against the Chargers to crack the century mark for the season.