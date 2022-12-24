Pacheco rushed 14 times for 58 yards and caught one of two targets for 32 receiving yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over Seattle.

Pacheco led Kansas City's backfield with 14 carries, out-touching Jerick McKinnon 15 to eight. The former got the heavier workload as the team chewed up clock up two scores in the second half. Pacheco continues to outproduce his veteran teammate on the ground, but it has been McKinnon providing superior fantasy value with five touchdowns over his last three games (including another receiving touchdown Saturday). The 23-year-old has been providing a high fantasy floor since taking over for Clyde Edwards-Helaire midseason, and he could see see his value soar if he can convert more opportunities from in close for scores. Pacheco remains a solid play against the Broncos next Sunday.