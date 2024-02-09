Pacheco (toe/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers on Sunday.

During the first week of Super Bowl prep, Pacheco was contained to a pair of limited sessions and ended it with no designation for the big game. He proceeded to have no practice limitations this week, meaning he'll be good for his typical workload Sunday. Over the last five contests, including the Chiefs' three postseason wins, Pacheco has averaged 21.8 touches for 94.4 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown per game. Having said that, Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game after the team designated him for return from IR this past weekend, so Pacheco could yield some passing-down reps to the combo of McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire this weekend if the former is activated Saturday.