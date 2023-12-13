Pacheco (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco, who didn't practice last week, now has two more chances to return to the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. If the running back is unable to play through his shoulder issue this weekend, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon would once again be in line to lead the Chiefs' backfield in Week 15.