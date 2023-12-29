Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) was spotted at practice Friday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

It's encouraging that Pacheco's practicing Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll have to participate fully with contact to have a chance to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's game against the Bengals. Where Pacheco stands in that regard will be revealed on Friday's injury report. If Pacheco's unable to play Sunday, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and La'Mical Perine would be in line for larger roles, with possible reinforcements coming from the practice squad in the form of Deneric Prince or Keaontay Ingram.