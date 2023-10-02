Pacheco had 20 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown while adding 43 receiving yards on three receptions in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Pacheco did most of his damage on a perfectly-executed counter play call in which he followed pulling guard Trey Smith through a sizeable hole that the speedy back took from midfield to the house. It was the 24-year-old's second rushing touchdown in as many weeks, and it came on a season-high 23 touches. Backfield mates Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire received three carries a piece, but neither made much of an impact in the box score. Pacheco has become the clear top option out of Kansas City's backfield, which is a fruitful place to sit from a fantasy perspective so long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. Pacheco will lead the Chiefs' ground attack in a plus matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.