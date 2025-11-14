Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Pacheco, who last saw game action Week 8, still sidelined, Kareem Hunt is poised to continue to lead the Chiefs backfield this weekend, while Brashard Smith, Elijah Mitchell and potential practice-squad elevation Clyde Edwards-Helaire available to mix in. Pacheco's next chance to see game action will occur Sunday, Nov. 23 against the Colts. While filling in for Pacheco in a Week 9 loss to the Bills (prior to Kansas City's bye), Hunt carried 11 times for 49 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for six yards. In that contest, Smith logged three carries for seven yards, and Edwards-Helaire rushed twice for five yards.