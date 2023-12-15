Pacheco (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Patriots, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per McMullen, coach Andy Reid relayed that Pacheco had a procedure done on his shoulder, but is doing well, with the team anticipating that the running back will return next week ahead of a Dec. 25 contest against the Raiders. In Pacheco's continued absence this weekend, look for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to get another start in Week 15, with Jerick McKinnon also in line to see his share of backfield touches versus New England.